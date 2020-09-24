Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:59 AM
West’s Iran unity hinges on US vote

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020

PARIS, Sept 23: The reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran by the United States in the face of protests by Washington's European allies marks a highly unusual transatlantic rupture that may only be healed by the coming American elections.
The administration of US President Donald Trump says it has decided to unilaterally reinstate virtually all UN sanctions on Iran lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran negotiated under former president Barack Obama.
Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 to the dismay of European powers. But his administration insists it is still a "participant" and can therefore go ahead with the sanctions, a position denounced by Europe as absurd.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that Europe "will not compromise" with the United States on Washington's activation of the sanctions mechanism.
"This would undermine the unity of the Security Council and the integrity of its decisions, and it would run the risk of further aggravating tensions in the region," he warned.
The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 had also created a major split in Europe, with France and Germany furiously opposing the military action to oust Saddam Hussein.   -AFP


