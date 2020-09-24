Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:58 AM
Republicans eye replacement as Ginsburg to lie in repose

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

WASHINGTON, Sept 23: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death has opened a crucial Supreme Court seat that Republican President Donald Trump has promised to quickly and controversially fill against the wishes of Democrats, will lie in repose beginning on Wednesday at the US high court.
Trump will announce his pick to replace Ginsburg Saturday, with Senate Republicans promising a swift vote on the nominee.
Democratic opponents, led by presidential candidate Joe Biden, however, are demanding that the process wait until after the November 3 election, when it will be known whether Trump is getting a second term.




Republicans are ignoring this, giving Trump, who has already replaced two other justices, a chance to tilt the nation's highest court to the right for decades to come, whether he beats Biden or not.   -AFP


