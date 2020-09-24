China builds structures in disputed area with Nepal





A border pillar has been missing since Nepal built a road in the area several years ago, and now China has constructed the buildings. There was only a hut in the area in 2005, according to Nepalese officials who visited the disputed area recently.

"The Chinese side claimed that the area where the houses are built falls within the Chinese territory," said Bishnu Bahadur Tamang, chair of Namkha Rural Municipality, who visited the area on Sunday with the team of officials.

The construction of the buildings by the Chinese security and border forces has been reported to Nepal's home ministry.

During an inspection by a team led by chief district officer Chirinjbi Giri on Sunday, Chinese security officials claimed their territory extended one kilometre further south from the area where the buildings are located.

Tamang, however, said Nepal's territory extends two kilometres north from where the buildings are, The Kathmandu Post reported. "Of the 11 houses in the disputed area, security forces live in one and the others are empty," Tamang said.

After Nepalese officials reached the disputed site on Sunday, Chinese security personnel arrived in a truck, a tanker and a jeep. They used a microphone to speak with Nepali officials and asked them to go to the border for talks.

"We spent around one-and-a-half hours at the disputed area. After we reached, a team of Chinese army and security officials came and said talks cannot be held on their territory. -HT















KATHMANDU, Sept 23: The construction of 11 buildings by China in a part of the remote border district of Humla that Nepal claims as its own territory has triggered a border row between the two countries, according to reports in the Nepalese media.A border pillar has been missing since Nepal built a road in the area several years ago, and now China has constructed the buildings. There was only a hut in the area in 2005, according to Nepalese officials who visited the disputed area recently."The Chinese side claimed that the area where the houses are built falls within the Chinese territory," said Bishnu Bahadur Tamang, chair of Namkha Rural Municipality, who visited the area on Sunday with the team of officials.The construction of the buildings by the Chinese security and border forces has been reported to Nepal's home ministry.During an inspection by a team led by chief district officer Chirinjbi Giri on Sunday, Chinese security officials claimed their territory extended one kilometre further south from the area where the buildings are located.Tamang, however, said Nepal's territory extends two kilometres north from where the buildings are, The Kathmandu Post reported. "Of the 11 houses in the disputed area, security forces live in one and the others are empty," Tamang said.After Nepalese officials reached the disputed site on Sunday, Chinese security personnel arrived in a truck, a tanker and a jeep. They used a microphone to speak with Nepali officials and asked them to go to the border for talks."We spent around one-and-a-half hours at the disputed area. After we reached, a team of Chinese army and security officials came and said talks cannot be held on their territory. -HT