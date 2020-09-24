Video
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:58 AM
US passes 200,000 virus deaths as spread quickens worldwide

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Sept 23: The United States has passed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, as a record-breaking wave of new infections forces authorities in Europe to reimpose lockdown restrictions.
The world's most powerful nation hit the figure just 41 days before a presidential election, and as the World Health Organization warned that new cases worldwide have risen to record highs.
US President Donald Trump -- who faces a tough re-election fight and is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the polls -- said the 200,000 milestone was "a shame" and deflected blame onto China. Trump used a video address to the annual United Nations General Assembly to attack Beijing for not stopping the spread of what he called the "China virus."
"We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world -- China," he told the UN's diplomatic showcase event, which is being held almost entirely online because of the pandemic.
Trump has repeatedly played down the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis, even as the United States has suffered one of the world's highest death tolls.
According to an AFP tally, worldwide more than 31 million people have been infected and nearly 962,000 have died from Covid-19 since the virus emerged in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
The World Health Organization reported late Monday that almost two million infections were recorded around the globe in the single week to September 20.
The six percent increase versus the previous week is "the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic", the UN health agency said.
In Europe, a surge forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce fresh steps to try to allay the rising death toll.
"To help contain the virus, office workers who can work effectively from home should do so," the government said, despite fears of a devastating economic impact.
New rules come into force for pubs and other hospitality venues on Thursday and plans to allow fans back into sporting events have been ditched.
Several Premier League football players have tested positive, sending them into isolation and forcing games to be postponed.
Johnson warned the new restrictions could last up to six months and called for a collective effort to "get through this winter together".




His scientific advisors had said the United Kingdom could see a devastating 50,000 coronavirus cases a day by mid-October if no action is taken.   -AFP


