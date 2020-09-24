Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:58 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

FBI warns of disinformation on US election day

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

WASHINGTON, Sept 23: The FBI and the main US cybersecurity agency warned on Tuesday that provocateurs could take advantage of a slow vote count in the November 3 election to spread disinformation aimed at discrediting the results.
"Foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites, and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information," around the election, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement.
Such actions could be attempts to discredit the electoral process and undermine confidence in US democratic institutions, they said.
They noted that because of an expected massive surge in voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, local election officials could require days to fully count ballots and announce the results.
Bad actors could exploit that lag to put out information alleging voter suppression, voter fraud, and faulty or hacked election infrastructure, "intended to convince the public of the elections' illegitimacy," they said.
They called on people to double-check information they read or hear and focus on proven, trustworthy resources, such as election officials.
They also encouraged people to report suspect disinformation operations to the FBI and to social media platforms.
Researchers and social media companies say they have already detected numerous efforts to raise questions about the reliability of the elections, efforts that can be sourced both to domestic and foreign actors.
President Donald Trump has also repeatedly sown doubts about people voting by mail.




"What's going to happen on November 3rd?" he asked last week, saying "millions" of ballots will not have been counted.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
400 whales die in Australia
Lukashenko abruptly sworn in
Navalny released from hospital
West’s Iran unity hinges on US vote
Republicans eye replacement as Ginsburg to lie in repose
China builds structures in disputed area with Nepal
India, China to ‘stop sending more troops’ to border
US passes 200,000 virus deaths as spread quickens worldwide


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft