Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:58 AM
Man City want to win everything this season: De Bruyne

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, SEPT 23: Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City want to reassert their superiority by winning all four major trophies this season.
City finished last season with a whimper as they ended 18 points behind Premier League champions Liverpool and suffered a shock Champions League quarter-final defeat against Lyon.
They were also beaten in the FA Cup semi-finals by Arsenal with the League Cup final win against Aston Villa a rare highlight for Pep Guardiola's side.
But City are determined to make amends this term and Belgian midfielder De Bruyne insists fresh goals have been set, including a clean sweep of the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
"I think the motivation doesn't change if you win or you lose," De Bruyne said after impressing in City's 3-1 win at Wolves on Monday.
"When you start a new season there are new aspirations, you want to win the most as possible and we want to win everything.




"For us, all four (trophies) is in the mind, that's the mentality. It is obviously very hard but we went into Monday knowing that it was going to be a very hard game.
"We didn't train a lot but I think the performance was really good and that's good for us."
City are back in action on Thursday when they host Bournemouth in the League Cup third round.
That is followed by the visit of Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday and De Bruyne admits it is a hectic start to the season.   -AFP



