Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:58 AM
BCB asks players to continue with their preparations for Sri Lanka tour

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
BIPIN DANI

Officials of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are tight lipped about the forthcoming Test series.
However, the Bangladeshi players and the support staff are asked "to continue" with their preparations, it is reliably learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in Dhaka, the BCB is hopeful about sending its team.
"All 27 players underwent an important Covid-19 test on Tuesday. The results of these tests will be available after 24 hours", one of the sources close to the team management said.
Nine of the 27 players have been isolated in the academy, it is also learnt here. "These players  are not coronavirus affected but according to their past history having been in contact with the positive cases, they have been isolated for the precautionary measures", the source further added.
"Saif Hassan, who was positive, is one among the nine isolated. He is a border line negative".
"One support staff member, who had not joined the squad, is also isolated", the source further added.
Daniel Vettori, the spin consultant is yet to join the squad in Bangladesh. He may join the touring party in Bangladesh, instead of directly coming to Sri Lanka.


