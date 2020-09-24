Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:57 AM
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan confirm Zimbabwe for 'bio-secure' series

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

KARACHI, SEPT 23: Pakistan cricket authorities confirmed Wednesday they would host Zimbabwe for a series of three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s starting next month.
The tour will take place under "bio-secure" conditions to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus, officials said.
England became the first country to hold international cricket matches during the pandemic, when they hosted the West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia between July and September.
Players underwent regular tests and were not allowed to leave the bubble of the stadium and hotel.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it has consulted with England on virus safeguards and will be putting measures in place for a national T20 event starting September 30.
By the time Zimbabwe arrive October 20, "we would have gained enough experience on bio-securing arrangements," said Zakir Khan, the PCB's director of international cricket.
Zimbabwe will bring a 32-member squad to cater for both formats as well as for the intra-squad warm-up matches.
Following 10 days in quarantine, Zimbabwe are scheduled to play the first one-day international in Multan on October 30. Games will be played in closed stadiums.
The other two ODIs will also be in Multan on November 1 and 3. The three Twenty20 internationals will be played in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.
Pakistan has seen a gradual decline in Covid-19 cases in recent months and almost all government lockdown measures have been lifted.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City want to win everything this season: De Bruyne
Man Utd reach League Cup last 16 as coronavirus causes chaos
Sports face 'devastating' impact of six more months of empty stadiums
BCB asks players to continue with their preparations for Sri Lanka tour
Luis Suarez suspected of cheating on Italian exam
Pakistan confirm Zimbabwe for 'bio-secure' series
BCB vows to bring domestic cricket back
No campaign on BFF premises


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft