Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:57 AM
BCB vows to bring domestic cricket back

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has vowed to bring domestic cricket back even if the national team leaves the country for the Sri Lanka tour.
All of the cricketing activities in the country remain stopped since the outbreak of coronavirus in mid March.
A couple of weeks ago, BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon said in an unwavering resolve that if Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka is canceled, they will bring back cricket in the country by organizing a domestic cricket league.
Almost two weeks have passed since the announcement of the BCB president, but the hosts Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not yet reached a final decision on the series.
However, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the board is committed to organising domestic cricket regardless of the tour of Sri Lanka.
"We have other plans," he said. "In that case we have to wait for the decision of Sri Lanka. But we still have plans to move forward with both. Even if the series happens, we still have plans to start a domestic cricket league. '
Different views are being heard in different quarters of BCB regarding the resumption of domestic league.
High Performance Chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP said about the Corporate Cricket League. On the other hand, the chief selector of the national team Minhazul Abedin Nannu is talking about the tri-party challenge series.
However, there is no talk of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which stopped in mid March after the first round or National Cricket League, considering that it is very difficult to ensure the bio-secure bubble for such a large number of cricketers.   -BSS


