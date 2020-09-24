Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:57 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF Election

No campaign on BFF premises

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

The Election Commission of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Wednesday barred all sort of election campaign at the BFF House and its premises ahead of the Executive Committee election of the federation.
The BFF election is scheduled to be held on the third of October. With the election coming near, supporters and candidates of both the Salahuddin-led 'Combined Panel' and former start booter Sheikh Mohammad Aslam-led 'Integrated Panel' campaigning all the way possible. They are talking with related people and councillors in different divisions and districts.
In the meantime, BFF on Monday arranged a trophy and prize handover programme where it distributed the remaining prizes and trophies of different football events held in last six years. It was held on the BFF premises at Motijheel and BFF current president Kazi M Salahuddin, Senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and a few other executive members were present in there. Interestingly many of these officials are contesting for different post in the coming election.
Moreover, there is an accusation that Mr Murshedy indicated to the election opponents in the programme. To many opponents and concerns, the entire programme was no less than a campaign of contesters from the current committee.
Also it was seen as 'a personal campaign using federation's property' from the view of their opponents.
Learning the accusations, the BFF election commission now prohibit everyone from using the BFF House and its premises for election campaign.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City want to win everything this season: De Bruyne
Man Utd reach League Cup last 16 as coronavirus causes chaos
Sports face 'devastating' impact of six more months of empty stadiums
BCB asks players to continue with their preparations for Sri Lanka tour
Luis Suarez suspected of cheating on Italian exam
Pakistan confirm Zimbabwe for 'bio-secure' series
BCB vows to bring domestic cricket back
No campaign on BFF premises


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft