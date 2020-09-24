No campaign on BFF premises





The BFF election is scheduled to be held on the third of October. With the election coming near, supporters and candidates of both the Salahuddin-led 'Combined Panel' and former start booter Sheikh Mohammad Aslam-led 'Integrated Panel' campaigning all the way possible. They are talking with related people and councillors in different divisions and districts.

In the meantime, BFF on Monday arranged a trophy and prize handover programme where it distributed the remaining prizes and trophies of different football events held in last six years. It was held on the BFF premises at Motijheel and BFF current president Kazi M Salahuddin, Senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and a few other executive members were present in there. Interestingly many of these officials are contesting for different post in the coming election.

Moreover, there is an accusation that Mr Murshedy indicated to the election opponents in the programme. To many opponents and concerns, the entire programme was no less than a campaign of contesters from the current committee.

Also it was seen as 'a personal campaign using federation's property' from the view of their opponents.

Learning the accusations, the BFF election commission now prohibit everyone from using the BFF House and its premises for election campaign.















