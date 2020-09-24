All 27 cricketers tested negative except Rahi



Bangladesh National Cricket team during a practice session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

BCB has already finalised the 27-member primary squad ahead of the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour and managed 'GO' for all of them. Sample of all 27 cricketers were collected on Tuesday. BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, "Everyone reported negative except pacer Abu Jayed Rahi. Rahi is being given treatment keeping in isolation according to the Covid-19 guidelines."

The forthcoming Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh National Cricket Team is doubtful because of quarantine spat but BCB keeps up doing all of its pre-planned activities according to the timeframe they set for the series. Samples for the 1st phase Covid-19 test were collected on September 7 and 8. A team of BCB's medical unit and BIRDEM General Hospital jointly rendered sample collection activities from players' homes.

The 2nd phase test was done on September 18 while the 3rd (BCB termed it 1st official test) was conducted on 22 of the month. The last round and 2nd formal test will be conducted on September 25.

The report of the 1st phase found cricketer Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee tested positive for Covid-19. Lee got corona negative after follow-up check while Saif reported positive again, who got negative report at his 3rd recovery attempt.

"Tested Covid negative today. I was tested positive 14 days ago and later I went into self-isolation," Saif wrote on his official facebook page on Wednesday.

















