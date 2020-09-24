Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:57 AM
latest
Home Sports

All 27 cricketers tested negative except Rahi

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricket team during a practice session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National Cricket team during a practice session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Samples for the first official Covid-19 test of Bangladesh national cricketers were collected on September 22, report of which graded speedster Abu Jayed Rahi as positive while young opener Saif Hasan reported Covid-19 negative finally.
BCB has already finalised the 27-member primary squad ahead of the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour and managed 'GO' for all of them. Sample of all 27 cricketers were collected on Tuesday. BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, "Everyone reported negative except pacer Abu Jayed Rahi. Rahi is being given treatment keeping in isolation according to the Covid-19 guidelines."
The forthcoming Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh National Cricket Team is doubtful because of quarantine spat but BCB keeps up doing all of its pre-planned activities according to the timeframe they set for the series. Samples for the 1st phase Covid-19 test were collected on September 7 and 8. A team of BCB's medical unit and BIRDEM General Hospital jointly rendered sample collection activities from players' homes.
The 2nd phase test was done on September 18 while the 3rd (BCB termed it 1st official test) was conducted on 22 of the month. The last round and 2nd formal test will be conducted on September 25.
The report of the 1st phase found cricketer Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee tested positive for Covid-19. Lee got corona negative after follow-up check while Saif reported positive again, who got negative report at his 3rd recovery attempt.
"Tested Covid negative today. I was tested positive 14 days ago and later I went into self-isolation," Saif wrote on his official facebook page on Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City want to win everything this season: De Bruyne
Man Utd reach League Cup last 16 as coronavirus causes chaos
Sports face 'devastating' impact of six more months of empty stadiums
BCB asks players to continue with their preparations for Sri Lanka tour
Luis Suarez suspected of cheating on Italian exam
Pakistan confirm Zimbabwe for 'bio-secure' series
BCB vows to bring domestic cricket back
No campaign on BFF premises


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft