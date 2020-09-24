Slaughtered body found in Lalmonirhat, 2 arrested













The deceased was identified as Shahajat Hossain, 25, son of Lokman Ali of Madati village in the upazila.

Arju Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said Shahajat remained missing since he went out with his auto-rickshaw on Monday morning. Later, the family members of Shahajat filed a case against Sujon Mia, 22, son of Azizar Rahman.

After getting complaint, police arrested Sujon on Tuesday afternoon.

