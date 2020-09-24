Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:57 AM
latest
Home News

Slaughtered body found in Lalmonirhat, 2 arrested

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

LALMONIRHAT, Sept 23: Police recovered the slaughtered body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Tuesday night.




The deceased was identified as Shahajat Hossain, 25, son of Lokman Ali of Madati village in the upazila.
Arju Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said Shahajat remained missing since he went out with his auto-rickshaw on Monday morning. Later, the family members of Shahajat filed a case against Sujon Mia, 22, son of Azizar Rahman.
After getting complaint, police arrested Sujon on Tuesday afternoon.
Following the confessional statement of Sujon, police arrested Shamim Alam, 25, son of Ansarul Haque from the district town with auto-rickshaw and recovered the body of Shahajat from the paddy filed around 10:30pm.   -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slaughtered body found in Lalmonirhat, 2 arrested
3.5 lakh Yaba seized in Teknaf
DGHS records 3 new dengue cases
The reasons why patients fear to seek treatment at hospitals in Bangladesh
Beyond batteries: Scientists build methanol-powered beetle bot
Webinar on engineering edn at CUET
Health service strategy of Satkhira Municipality finaliz
Water level in Ganges basin unsteady


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft