3.5 lakh Yaba seized in Teknaf

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday seized 3.5 lakh Yaba pills from Lader Chhurikhan area on the bank of the Naf River bank in Teknaf.

Tipped off that a big consignment of Yaba was coming from Myanmar though the Naf River a team of BGB operated a drive around 5 am, said Captain lieutenant Colonel Md Faisal Hasan of BGB-2.

Sensing presence of the law enforcers the drug dealers managed to flee but BGB members seized the Yaba pills, he said. -UNB







