Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:57 AM
latest
Home News

DGHS records 3 new dengue cases

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

The country recorded three new dengue cases in the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Five dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, according to a DGHS handout.
Since January, 449 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Among them, 443 have recovered, the DGHS said.
Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.
Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slaughtered body found in Lalmonirhat, 2 arrested
3.5 lakh Yaba seized in Teknaf
DGHS records 3 new dengue cases
The reasons why patients fear to seek treatment at hospitals in Bangladesh
Beyond batteries: Scientists build methanol-powered beetle bot
Webinar on engineering edn at CUET
Health service strategy of Satkhira Municipality finaliz
Water level in Ganges basin unsteady


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft