DGHS records 3 new dengue cases

The country recorded three new dengue cases in the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Five dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, according to a DGHS handout.

Since January, 449 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Among them, 443 have recovered, the DGHS said.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -BSS







