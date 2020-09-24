The reasons why patients fear to seek treatment at hospitals in Bangladesh





Health experts said faulty designs of the buildings, mismanagement, shortage of manpower and space, poor waste management system, widespread corruption and irregularities, staff's insincerity and lax monitoring and regulation by the authorities concerned are the major obstacles to ensuring a healthy and patient-friendly environment in the country's almost all public and private hospitals.

Despite having many world-class and specialist physicians in the country, they said a substantial amount of foreign currency goes down the drain as many rich and middle-class people are going abroad every year for treatment for lack of their faith in the local healthcare system alongside the poor condition and services of the hospitals.

Contacted, President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Dr Iqbal Arsenal said the healthy atmosphere of a hospital mainly depends on its architectural design, management and service delivery.

"No attention is paid to the design of hospital buildings in Bangladesh to ensure technical and functional requirements. We don't have hospital architects in our country. Our hospital buildings are designed like other ordinary offices, houses and institutions without any focus on ensuring a healthy atmosphere. So, not only the patients but also the visitors to hospitals feel very uncomfortable there," he observed.

Dr Iqbal said a new building of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) has been constructed recently which apparently looks like a warehouse. "What's the point of constructing such a hospital building where patients don't feel relieved?"

When it comes to hospitals, he said healing starts with the architect as the right design and environment can speed up recovery. "But those who design hospitals in our country don't think about a patient-centric atmosphere from the medical point of view. A hospital needs to have a well-planned system of sanitation, ventilation and effective waste management to ensure a clean and healthy atmosphere, but our hospitals lack those."

Besides, the noted doctor said the distribution of different departments and units should be done following a good-design and plan. "If you go to BSMMU, you'll find the nephrology department in one block while the urology in another. Other services are also not well-ordered as per necessity, causing sufferings to patients."

He said mismanagement and lack of adequate manpower are also major obstacles towards improving the quality of healthcare services.

"It's a fact that we don't have an adequate number of doctors and nurses and other health workers. But we also don't get desired and responsible services from the hospital staff as they get jobs in exchange for money. How can you expect proper services from an unqualified staff who managed the job through bribes? A person who doesn't clean his or her own house or the bathroom, how will he or she keep the hospital or its washrooms clean as a cleaner," Iqbal observed.

"The government is allocating huge taxpayers' money for the improvement of the health services, but different syndicates and unscrupulous people are indulging in massive plundering. They buy a curtain at over Tk 35 lakh. So, corruption and plundering should be stopped. We need to check mismanagement," the expert said. -UNB















