Robi to open data analytics for IUT students





Robi Chief Human Resources Officer Md. Faisal Imtiaz Khan and IUT Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Omar Jah digitally co-signed the MoU recently on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of other high officials from Robi and IUT, says a press release.

The key focus of the MoU is to introduce the students of IUT to the latest developments in the areas of data analytics, block chain, internet of things (IoT) through knowledge sharing sessions, projects and collaboration.

Followed by the MoU signing ceremony, Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed conducted an exclusive MasterClass titled 'The Future is Calling' with the students of IUT.

The MoU is a major milestone around which further developments will take place in the areas of market research projects, brand and personal identification, etc.

The collaboration will pave way in developing the future skills for the talented students with the continuation of a long and meaningful partnership between two of the country's most prominent organizations.















