Emirates top brand with most loyal customers





National carrier Emirates Airline retains its position as the top ranked brand with the most loyal customers in the UAE, according to the YouGov Customer Loyalty Rankings 2020.

After Emirates with a score of 88.6, other brands that figure among the top 10 YouGov BrandIndex include Almarai (83.1), Carrefour (81.2), iPhone (81.1), Etihad Airways (79.7), Dettol (77.8), Ariel (77.7), McVities (77.6), Samsung Galaxy (77.2), and Lurpak (76.5).

Ranked fifth, Etihad maintains its ranking as in the previous year. Despite the extended period of not being able to fly with both Emirates and Etihad, loyalty towards the brand has remained strong for both carriers.

In Saud Arabia and Egypt, Almarai and Carrefour have the most loyal customers respectively.

The annual index measures the public's perception of brands on a daily basis across a range of metrics. The rankings are measured using reconsideration scores among customers of each brand.

Within the top 10, the biggest movers were Lurpak, a new entry at tenth up from fifteenth last year, and Dettol, up to sixth this year from tenth last year. "With the global pandemic hitting, we have also seen staple products like Almarai and McVities consolidate their positions in the loyalty rankings," YouGov said.

Emirates also has emerged as the biggest mover in Saudi Arabia by making a new entry into the Saudi list in seventh, up from fifteenth last year. Saudia's strong loyalty among Saudi customers landed it the second place in the 2020 rankings.

In Egypt, the biggest movers were Dettol, up from 13th to sixth, and the National Bank of Egypt, which has made an entry into top 10 rankings this year, at ninth.

IPhone and Samsung Galaxy remain high in terms of loyalty with customers not showing change in reconsideration rates despite their status as luxury items in the midst of a tough economic climate. This will be reassuring as both handset brands' flagship products have released their latest iterations relatively recently.

Leisure destinations such as Saadiyat Island and Yas Island Abu Dhabi have also witnessed upgrades in their loyalty score, more notably around the time when Yas Island was announced as the host destination of UFC as Fight Island. Consumer brands like Mirinda, Fanta and Cheetos also make an appearance in the list of improvers highlighting the role of familiar FMCG power brands in maintaining comfort through periods of prolonged lockdown and social distancing.

FlyDubai and Acer are other brands that complete the list of the most improved brands of 2020 in terms of loyalty as measured by Reconsideration rates.

BrandIndex rankings also reveal the top 10 most improved brands such as "brands that have registered the largest improvement to their loyalty score in the past year". Majid Al Futtaim, Al Raya and Jumia.com have topped the list of most improved brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt respectively. -Khaleej Times















