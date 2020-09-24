4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition





Starting on September 14, the competition will continue till September 30 next, says a press release.

This quiz has become popular among the customers as it takes only a few seconds to answer the questions. Till now, 60 thousand bKash users took part in the competition daily on average.

Under the competition, users can win cash prize of Taka 500 by answering three simple questions. Every day, 500 winners are selected based on their fastest correct answers.

To participate, customers need to visithttp://bkash.com/quiz/public/ website. A customer needs to enter the quiz with bKash wallet number and answer the questions correctly. To fulfil the criteria to participate, customer also needs to make any of these transactions from his/her bKash app: Mobile Recharge, Cash Out, Send Money, Make Payment, Pay Bill, Add Money (Card to bKash) or Transfer Money on the day of participation or any previous day in September.

Each day's winner list is being updated in quiz platform of bKash website on the next day at 1pm. Winners get the reward in their bKash wallet within 2 working days.

Active bKash customers can participate and play as many times as they wish until winning. New bKash customers need to complete the account registration procedure successfully before participating. However, a customer can win the prize money only once during the campaign.















