Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls





Titled 'Likee Girls', the first ever live chat event organised by the platform, was hosted by popular actress and model Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, who herself braved all odds in life to emerge as a role model for numerous young Bangladeshi girls.

As part of 'Likee Girls', Toya interviewed and chronicled the success story of four Likee creators in a bid to inspire other girls who aspire to be successful.

The four creators interviewed by Toya were Marzia Mumu, Aisha Zaman, Anika Rifa and Afsara Sadia, who are aged 20, 23, 19 and 16, respectively.

The idea was to handpick four creators from among the pool of talented and budding young female creators and provide them a bigger platform to reach out to other girls eyeing success through the short video world. The four guests talked about how they dared to pursue their dreams despite the prevalent cultural hurdles and stereotypes.

While several users logged in to Likee app and watched the show live from Bangladesh at 3 pm on September 19, many of them also shared the link of the live show with friends and family, inviting them to be a part of the one-of-its-kind initiative. The viewers further interacted with the host and the guests through comments during the live show.

Prior to the event, Toya had expressed her excitement saying, "I am very impressed by the theme of the show as it talks about how these girls achieved their dreams with passion and hard work at such a young age. I sort of see myself in them as I also had a similar story, can't wait to be on the show and meet these champions."

Talking about the event, Likee spokesperson said, "Likee is all about offering a platform to young talented individuals who dare to pursue their passion."









This comes just days after the short video app launched #LikeeMoncho, offering a stage to young users to showcase their various talents. Toya, along with other celebrities such as actresses Mehazabien Chowdhury, Sabila Nur, Arifa Parvin Moushumi, Sallha Khanam Nadia and actor Siam Ahmed, came onboard Likee to be a part of the event.





