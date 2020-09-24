

Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman















Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman inaugurating its mobile apps named 'Janata Bank' at the head office in Dhaka recently. Clients now can easily find the information and location of Janata Bank's branch offices, ATM booths, phone directory, email address etc. Anybody can download it from Google play store. Janata Bank Managing Director Md. Abdus Salam Azad, ICT Department General Manager Sheikh Md. Jaminur Rahman and other high officials are also present there. photo: Bank