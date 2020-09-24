

AIBL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

They were re-elected at the 351st meeting of the Board of Directors unanimously on Wednesday, says a press release.

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder director of AIBL. He is the Vice Chairman of S. Alam Group and also the chairman of S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd, Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV) and an executive member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity Dhaka.

Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam is the Managing Director of Mir Group, one of the largest business groups of Khatungunj, Chattogram. He is the Vice President of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Founder of Southern University. He is also director of Marine City Medical College and Hospital. Mohammed Abdus Salam is involved in various social welfare activities.















