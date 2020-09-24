Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:56 AM
latest
Home Business

AIBL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

AIBL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

AIBL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu and Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam have been re-elected as the Chairman and the Vice Chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL)  respectively.
They were re-elected at the 351st meeting of the Board of Directors unanimously on Wednesday, says a press release.
Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder director of AIBL. He is the Vice Chairman of S. Alam Group and also the chairman of S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd, Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV) and an executive member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity Dhaka.
Alhajj Mohammed Abdus Salam is the Managing Director of Mir Group, one of the largest business groups of Khatungunj, Chattogram. He is the Vice President of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Founder of Southern University. He is also director of Marine City Medical College and Hospital. Mohammed Abdus Salam is involved in various social welfare activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘China has no reason to approve dirty TikTok deal’
Robi to open data analytics for IUT students
BD’s traditional weavers hanging by a thread as factories boom
Emirates top brand with most loyal customers
4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition
Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft