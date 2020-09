Brothers Furniture Ltd Managing Director Md. Elias Sarkar



















Brothers Furniture Ltd Managing Director Md. Elias Sarkar along with Director Sharifuzzaman Sarkar, Head of Marketing and Sales Mohammad Monirul Islam Bakshi and other officials and guest inaugurating a new showroom at Bashundhara City Dhaka recently. There is a 5pc to 15pc discount on all furniture purchases on the occasion of a happy opening. This offer will run at Bashundhara branch from 20th September to 19th October 2020.