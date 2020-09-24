Chamber leaders for time bound national logistics policy





They emphasized for allocation of adequate land to set up warehouses, especially in the newly established Special Economic Zones (SEZs) while speaking in a webinar meeting titled "Logistics: Issues and Challenges in cross-border trade of Bangladesh," organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Tuesday.

"Logistics facilities enhance trade competitiveness making in-time trading of goods and services with lower transaction costs. Efficient logistics enhances countries' competitive edge substantially by reducing the cost of doing business," said DCCI president Shams Mahmud.

Efficient logistics management has a stronger effect on trade promotion than tariff cuts. Despite remarkable economic progress, Bangladesh has lagged behind competing countries in terms of logistics infrastructure competitiveness, said the trade leader.

Therefore, developing adequate and diverse logistics infrastructure such as ports, multimodal sub-regional transport connectivity were key to improving trade competitiveness and securing low-cost trade potentials with South and South East Asian markets, he added.

Logistics and road transport costs in Bangladesh were higher than in many developing and developed countries, Shams said adding an automated customs clearance process, integrated port infrastructure with larger storage facilities and handling facilities make things quick.

BGMEA president Rubana Huq laid emphasis on introduction of an internal index of competitiveness to monitor capacity. "We need to have an internal index of competitiveness which needs to be monitored regularly. Bangladesh needs to ensure the best utilization of the full capacity of ports, " he said.

In terms of improvement in logistics performance, inward FDI and intra-regional trade were also important, said the chamber leader. Laying emphasis on better coordination in the logistics sector, she called for the private sector's participation as all efforts were for the wellbeing of the country.

"Bangladesh is now doing better in several trade facilitation services. But logistics and infrastructure are two very important areas that need to be improved a lot," said M Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange.

Bonded warehouse facilities should also be developed in professional manner at different port adjacent places in particular near the government's special economic zones, he said.















