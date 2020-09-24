Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:56 AM
latest
Home Business

Chamber leaders for time bound national logistics policy

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3
Business Correspondent

Experts said the country needs to formulate a national logistics policy and have enough investment in improving logistics infrastructure in order to enhance trade connectivity and competitiveness.
They emphasized for allocation of adequate land to set up warehouses, especially in the newly established Special Economic Zones (SEZs) while speaking in a webinar meeting titled "Logistics: Issues and Challenges in cross-border trade of Bangladesh," organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Tuesday.
"Logistics facilities enhance trade competitiveness making in-time trading of goods and services with lower transaction costs. Efficient logistics enhances countries' competitive edge substantially by reducing the cost of doing business," said DCCI president Shams Mahmud.
Efficient logistics management has a stronger effect on trade promotion than tariff cuts. Despite remarkable economic progress, Bangladesh has lagged behind competing countries in terms of logistics infrastructure competitiveness, said the trade leader.  
Therefore, developing adequate and diverse logistics infrastructure such as ports, multimodal sub-regional transport connectivity were key to improving trade competitiveness and securing low-cost trade potentials with South and South East Asian markets, he added.
Logistics and road transport costs in Bangladesh were higher than in many developing and developed countries, Shams said adding an automated customs clearance process, integrated port infrastructure with larger storage facilities and handling facilities make things quick.
BGMEA president Rubana Huq laid emphasis on introduction of an internal index of competitiveness to monitor capacity.  "We need to have an internal index of competitiveness which needs to be monitored regularly. Bangladesh needs to ensure the best utilization of the full capacity of ports, " he said.
In terms of improvement in logistics performance, inward FDI and intra-regional trade were also important, said the chamber leader. Laying emphasis on better coordination in the logistics sector, she called for the private sector's participation as all efforts were for the wellbeing of the country.
"Bangladesh is now doing better in several trade facilitation services. But logistics and infrastructure are two very important areas that need to be improved a lot," said M Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange.
Bonded warehouse facilities should also be developed in professional manner at different port adjacent places in particular near the government's special economic zones, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘China has no reason to approve dirty TikTok deal’
Robi to open data analytics for IUT students
BD’s traditional weavers hanging by a thread as factories boom
Emirates top brand with most loyal customers
4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition
Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft