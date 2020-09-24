

StanChart holds Saadiq Virtual Expo 2020

Throughout the two-day fair the bank's valued clients and stakeholders were introduced to a full set of Islamic banking products and digital solutions the bank is offering, along with a host of special offers from the bank's esteemed partners in the auto and mortgage segment exclusively for the fair participants, according to press release.

The bank also hosted a webinar session where the bank's most experienced and senior members from the Group Islamic Banking team participated in the panel discussion. The speakers have contributed in the development of the Islamic Banking Industry globally for many years.

The participants of the webinar were Mohammad Ali Allawala, Global Head of Retail Islamic Banking (Saadiq); Ahsan Ali, Managing Director and Head of Islamic Organization (Saadiq); Khurram Hilal, Managing Director and Head of Group Islamic Products (Saadiq); Mufti Muhammad Abdul Mubeen, Head of Shariah Department for Group Islamic Banking and Shariah Board Member; and Lutful Habib, Executive Director and General Manager Priority Banking and Retail Distribution. Asif Rahman, Director, Islamic Retail Banking Bangladesh moderated the webinar.

During the discussion, the speakers touched on topics such as the basics of Islamic Banking solutions; the immense potential of Islamic Banking in Bangladesh and in the global market and Standard Chartered Saadiq's role in shaping the industry with innovations and world-class Islamic Banking products and services.

Speaking about the event, Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Our clients require increasingly sophisticated banking solutions that are in-tune with their way of life. Through this event, we hope to have showcased all that Islamic Banking has to offer."

Standard Chartered Saadiq is celebrating 15 years of operation in Bangladesh in 2020. The bank offers a comprehensive range of Islamic Banking products and services, from retail banking to a full suite of Islamic cash management, working capital and financing solutions for its corporate banking clients. It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing a number of 'firsts', from introducing the first Shariah compliant Islamic credit card in 2007 to arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019. Its continuous focus on excellence has seen it recognized with a host of international awards, including the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Award, The Banker Islamic Bank of the Year and Global Finance Best Islamic Financial Institution & Best Islamic Digital Bank in recent times.















Standard Chartered Saadiq, Standard Chartered's Islamic Banking division, held a unique virtual Islamic Banking fair recently.Throughout the two-day fair the bank's valued clients and stakeholders were introduced to a full set of Islamic banking products and digital solutions the bank is offering, along with a host of special offers from the bank's esteemed partners in the auto and mortgage segment exclusively for the fair participants, according to press release.The bank also hosted a webinar session where the bank's most experienced and senior members from the Group Islamic Banking team participated in the panel discussion. The speakers have contributed in the development of the Islamic Banking Industry globally for many years.The participants of the webinar were Mohammad Ali Allawala, Global Head of Retail Islamic Banking (Saadiq); Ahsan Ali, Managing Director and Head of Islamic Organization (Saadiq); Khurram Hilal, Managing Director and Head of Group Islamic Products (Saadiq); Mufti Muhammad Abdul Mubeen, Head of Shariah Department for Group Islamic Banking and Shariah Board Member; and Lutful Habib, Executive Director and General Manager Priority Banking and Retail Distribution. Asif Rahman, Director, Islamic Retail Banking Bangladesh moderated the webinar.During the discussion, the speakers touched on topics such as the basics of Islamic Banking solutions; the immense potential of Islamic Banking in Bangladesh and in the global market and Standard Chartered Saadiq's role in shaping the industry with innovations and world-class Islamic Banking products and services.Speaking about the event, Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Our clients require increasingly sophisticated banking solutions that are in-tune with their way of life. Through this event, we hope to have showcased all that Islamic Banking has to offer."Standard Chartered Saadiq is celebrating 15 years of operation in Bangladesh in 2020. The bank offers a comprehensive range of Islamic Banking products and services, from retail banking to a full suite of Islamic cash management, working capital and financing solutions for its corporate banking clients. It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing a number of 'firsts', from introducing the first Shariah compliant Islamic credit card in 2007 to arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019. Its continuous focus on excellence has seen it recognized with a host of international awards, including the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Award, The Banker Islamic Bank of the Year and Global Finance Best Islamic Financial Institution & Best Islamic Digital Bank in recent times.