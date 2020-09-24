Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:55 AM
latest
Home Business

Euro falls to 2-months low as C-19 angst boosts dollar

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

TOKYO, Sept 23: The euro fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as positive US economic data and concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections met tepid European indicators and pushed the US dollar higher.
The dollar edged up to $1.1671 per euro, its highest since July 27, after data showed Germany's private sector has recovered less than expected in September amid weakness in domestically driven services. German consumer morale also improved less than expected, a survey showed.
An earlier report showed French business activity slowed to a four-month low in September, with services weaker than expected, as France struggled to contain a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Traders in the pound and the euro are also worried that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a free trade deal, which would cause additional economic strain.
 "At present the market is once again dominated by concerns about a second wave of infections, above all in Europe, meaning that the dollar is in demand again", Commerzbank analysts wrote in a morning note.
The dollar is likely to continue to gain as the coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe, but uncertainty about this year's US presidential election means it could be prone to more volatile swings.
The pound fell to $1.2692, its lowest since late July, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced on Tuesday new restrictions on business activity to combat a second wave of the coronavirus.
The dollar was stable against the Swiss franc at 0.9201 after a 0.6per cent gain from Tuesday when the greenback was bolstered by data showing US home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August.
The dollar index, which pits the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose to a high of 94.25 on Wednesday, the highest in two months.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘China has no reason to approve dirty TikTok deal’
Robi to open data analytics for IUT students
BD’s traditional weavers hanging by a thread as factories boom
Emirates top brand with most loyal customers
4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition
Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft