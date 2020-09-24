Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:55 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil weakens after unexpected US crude inventory rise

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Oil weakens after unexpected US crude inventory rise

Oil weakens after unexpected US crude inventory rise

LONDON, Sept 23: Oil edged lower on Wednesday trading below $42 a barrel, pressured by a report that US crude inventories unexpectedly rose and as growing numbers of coronavirus cases around the world raised concern of stalling demand.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said crude inventories rose by 691,000 barrels rather than falling as analysts forecast. Official inventory numbers from the Energy Information Administration are due at 1430 GMT.
"Sentiment remains fragile," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker OANDA. "Inventories are expected to fall by 2.3 million barrels. A surprise increase could well be enough to initiate another downward leg in crude prices."
Brent crude fell 1 cent to $41.71 a barrel by 0818 GMT, paring an earlier 1.2per cent drop. US West Texas Intermediate crude was unchanged at $39.80. Both contracts fell more than 4per cent on Monday, though they rose on Tuesday.
"Yesterday's positive tone is pausing for breath," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. "The outlook has taken a big knock of late amid the intensifying COVID pandemic."
Surging infections in countries including India, France and Spain and new restrictions in Britain have renewed worries about demand, just as more supply may come onto the market from Libya. In the United States, the death toll from COVID-19 has passed 200,000, the world's highest.
Oil collapsed this year as the pandemic decimated demand, with Brent falling to below $16, a 21-year low, in April. A record output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, has helped revive prices.
OPEC faces a new challenge in that Libya, an OPEC member exempt from the supply cut, is aiming to boost supply after an easing of the country's conflict.
   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘China has no reason to approve dirty TikTok deal’
Robi to open data analytics for IUT students
BD’s traditional weavers hanging by a thread as factories boom
Emirates top brand with most loyal customers
4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition
Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft