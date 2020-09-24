Nagad supports DMP in setting up Bomb Data Centre



DMP CTTC Chief Additional Commissioner Monirul Islam (3rd from left), Nagad Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Nagad Mohammad Aminul Haque and DMP CTTC Deputy Commissioner Abdul Mannan and other senior officials of the CTTC pose with a memento at the CTTC unit recently.

The police and authorized persons at home and abroad will benefit from advanced training on bombs from the center. The state-of-the-art initiative of the CTTC is supported by Nagad, a digital financial service of the Postal Department.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Nagad has stood by the police for this initiative, which will play a major role in improving the law and order situation in Bangladesh and also in this region.

Through the data center, the first of its type in Bangladesh, the CTTC will collect bombs recovered from terrorists from various parts of the country and will gather various types of bombs that were used internationally.

Police personnel and people engaged in maintaining law and order at home and abroad will be able to take training through the center and this will play a huge role in improving professional quality and efficiency.

A memento was handed over on behalf of Nagad at a function at the CTTC unit in the capital recently.

The memento was handed over to DMP CTTC Chief Additional Commissioner Monirul Islam by Nagad Executive Directo Md. Shafayet Alam and Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Nagad Mohammad Aminul Haque.

DMP CTTC Deputy Commissioner Abdul Mannan and senior officials of the CTTC unit were also present.

Welcoming Nagad, the fastest-growing mobile financial service in the country, Monirul Islam, chief of the CTTC, said the Police Bomb Disposal Unit operates in different parts of the country, including Dhaka. This initiative to set up this data center has been taken to increase the awareness about the bomb and related issues.

Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said Nagad has always been by the side of the police in improving the law and order situation and this is a part of that promise. Nagad will also work with the police in such activities in the coming days.

He said Nagad always believes in creativity and that is why it has been involved in setting up a bomb data center of the CTTC. He hopes that this center will play a role in the training of law enforcers in Bangladesh and abroad.

Launched commercially on March 26, 2019, Nagad has already become the second carrier of the country. It has been involved in various innovative activities of government and non-government agencies.

















