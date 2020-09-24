Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:55 AM
latest
Home Business

Tax offices asked to instantly issue receipt to taxpayers

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked all field offices to smart up their preparation to receive income tax returns and instantly issue acknowledgement receipts since the annual income tax fair will not take place this year which opens in November.
In a recent letter to commissioners of its 31 income tax zones across the country, NBR income tax wing  issued a set of instructions to make the income tax returns submission process easier in fiscal year 2020-21 to prevent probable harassment.
The income tax returns submission season for FY21 started on July 1, 2020 and will continue till November 30. The NBR also instructed commissioners to make all taxpayers service centers effective for providing necessary services and information related to submission of income tax returns.
Taxpayers should be provided all cooperation in this regard. This is important as the annual income tax fair would not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In the budget for FY21, the government has made submission of tax returns mandatory for all TIN holders, excluding few exceptions. The number of TIN holders exceeded 50 lakh in June, 2020 in the country.
In the last fiscal some 22 lakh taxpayers submitted tax returns, the number may double this year due to the mandatory provision of returns filing. In previous years on average 30 per cent of total taxpayers submitted their tax returns at tax fair venues.
In FY20, more than 6.55 lakh of total 22 lakh returns were filed at the fair venues. At the fair venues, tax officials issued the tax acknowledgment receipts immediately after receiving the tax returns.
But, there are allegations of harassment and bribery against tax officials in the process of filing tax returns and getting tax services, including obtaining tax acknowledgement receipts, at tax offices.
Tax officials in most cases do not issue the receipts on the day of receiving tax returns that requires taxpayers to visit tax office later to collect it, alleged a number of taxpayers.
In the eight-point instructions, tax offices were asked to ensure availability of required income tax returns form and challan form with adequate manpower at the service centers. There should be facilities for issuing electronic taxpayer identification number at the centers.
Field offices should also update their web sites with names and addresses of circle offices, officials, telephone numbers, various types of forms, guidelines on filling in returns, income tax paripatra and video tutorials for returns filing.
Tax offices will also have to inform the taxpayers about the mandatory returns submission through sending SMS, e-mail and using other means of communications, including media advertisements, according to the instructions, NBR has said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘China has no reason to approve dirty TikTok deal’
Robi to open data analytics for IUT students
BD’s traditional weavers hanging by a thread as factories boom
Emirates top brand with most loyal customers
4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition
Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft