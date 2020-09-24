Tax offices asked to instantly issue receipt to taxpayers





In a recent letter to commissioners of its 31 income tax zones across the country, NBR income tax wing issued a set of instructions to make the income tax returns submission process easier in fiscal year 2020-21 to prevent probable harassment.

The income tax returns submission season for FY21 started on July 1, 2020 and will continue till November 30. The NBR also instructed commissioners to make all taxpayers service centers effective for providing necessary services and information related to submission of income tax returns.

Taxpayers should be provided all cooperation in this regard. This is important as the annual income tax fair would not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the budget for FY21, the government has made submission of tax returns mandatory for all TIN holders, excluding few exceptions. The number of TIN holders exceeded 50 lakh in June, 2020 in the country.

In the last fiscal some 22 lakh taxpayers submitted tax returns, the number may double this year due to the mandatory provision of returns filing. In previous years on average 30 per cent of total taxpayers submitted their tax returns at tax fair venues.

In FY20, more than 6.55 lakh of total 22 lakh returns were filed at the fair venues. At the fair venues, tax officials issued the tax acknowledgment receipts immediately after receiving the tax returns.

But, there are allegations of harassment and bribery against tax officials in the process of filing tax returns and getting tax services, including obtaining tax acknowledgement receipts, at tax offices.

Tax officials in most cases do not issue the receipts on the day of receiving tax returns that requires taxpayers to visit tax office later to collect it, alleged a number of taxpayers.

In the eight-point instructions, tax offices were asked to ensure availability of required income tax returns form and challan form with adequate manpower at the service centers. There should be facilities for issuing electronic taxpayer identification number at the centers.

Field offices should also update their web sites with names and addresses of circle offices, officials, telephone numbers, various types of forms, guidelines on filling in returns, income tax paripatra and video tutorials for returns filing.

Tax offices will also have to inform the taxpayers about the mandatory returns submission through sending SMS, e-mail and using other means of communications, including media advertisements, according to the instructions, NBR has said.















The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked all field offices to smart up their preparation to receive income tax returns and instantly issue acknowledgement receipts since the annual income tax fair will not take place this year which opens in November.In a recent letter to commissioners of its 31 income tax zones across the country, NBR income tax wing issued a set of instructions to make the income tax returns submission process easier in fiscal year 2020-21 to prevent probable harassment.The income tax returns submission season for FY21 started on July 1, 2020 and will continue till November 30. The NBR also instructed commissioners to make all taxpayers service centers effective for providing necessary services and information related to submission of income tax returns.Taxpayers should be provided all cooperation in this regard. This is important as the annual income tax fair would not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.In the budget for FY21, the government has made submission of tax returns mandatory for all TIN holders, excluding few exceptions. The number of TIN holders exceeded 50 lakh in June, 2020 in the country.In the last fiscal some 22 lakh taxpayers submitted tax returns, the number may double this year due to the mandatory provision of returns filing. In previous years on average 30 per cent of total taxpayers submitted their tax returns at tax fair venues.In FY20, more than 6.55 lakh of total 22 lakh returns were filed at the fair venues. At the fair venues, tax officials issued the tax acknowledgment receipts immediately after receiving the tax returns.But, there are allegations of harassment and bribery against tax officials in the process of filing tax returns and getting tax services, including obtaining tax acknowledgement receipts, at tax offices.Tax officials in most cases do not issue the receipts on the day of receiving tax returns that requires taxpayers to visit tax office later to collect it, alleged a number of taxpayers.In the eight-point instructions, tax offices were asked to ensure availability of required income tax returns form and challan form with adequate manpower at the service centers. There should be facilities for issuing electronic taxpayer identification number at the centers.Field offices should also update their web sites with names and addresses of circle offices, officials, telephone numbers, various types of forms, guidelines on filling in returns, income tax paripatra and video tutorials for returns filing.Tax offices will also have to inform the taxpayers about the mandatory returns submission through sending SMS, e-mail and using other means of communications, including media advertisements, according to the instructions, NBR has said.