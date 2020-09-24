‘Women entrepreneurs unaware of C-19 stimulus package’





BB SMESPD (SME & Special Programmes Department) Executive Director Abu Farah Md. Naser revealed the status at a virtual dialogue on "Access of MSMEs and Women Entrepreneurs to Stimulus Package" held in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Naser speaking as the guest of honour at the virtual dialogue requested the business chambers and associations to disseminate this information to WE. He also informed that WE can ask BB through its hotline for remedy if any commercial banks refuses to provide stimulus package (SP) due to non payment of previous loans. Organized by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), the dialogue was presided over by Additional Secretary Sharifa Khan of the Ministry of Commerce chaired the panel discussion session.

Welcoming the participant, BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan said that the Stimulus Package is a timely and praiseworthy initiative of the Government to combat the negative impact of Covid-19 on economy of Bangladesh. However, the execution of this package is important to bring stability in the CMSME sector as this sector is the worst sufferer of pandemic.

BUILD Research Associate Belalur Rahman, delivered the keynote presentation, illustrating the hurdles faced by CMSMEs as well as WE and put the importance on alternative financing options for them and underprivileged CMSMEs.

From different surveys, it is seen that most of the CMSMEs are not aware about the guidelines of SP so that BB can provide clear instructions for Commercial banks and Micro Financial Institutions (MFI) to facilitate access to information of Women owned business (WOB) regarding SP.

BB can increase the scope of BDT 3,000 crore SP to reach maximum number of WE and repayment period can be extended were some of the recommendations in the study of BUILD..

While moderating the open session Sharifa Khan said he implementation of SP is vital to ensure the revitalization of CMSME. However, a gap, which exists between supply side and demand side, is hindering the flow on loan disbursement in CMSME.

ITC SheTrades Initiatives Country Coordinator Tanvir Ahmad, Dhaka University teacher Professor M. A. Baqui Khalily, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services President Syed Almas Kabir, BRAC Bank SME Banking Head Syed Abdul Momen and SME Foundation Managing Director Md. Safiqul Islam participated in the dialogue.

BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum in summed up the discussion, highlighting the need for dissemination information for women entrepreneurs.















