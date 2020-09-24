Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:55 AM
latest
Home Business

‘Women entrepreneurs unaware of C-19 stimulus package’

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Due to lack of access to information women entrepreneurs (WE) failed to receive recent circulars from Bangladesh Bank (BB) on stimulus package released by the government for the MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) hit by Covid-19.
BB SMESPD (SME & Special Programmes Department) Executive Director Abu Farah Md. Naser revealed the status at a virtual dialogue on "Access of MSMEs and Women Entrepreneurs to Stimulus Package" held in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Naser speaking as the guest of honour at the virtual dialogue requested the business chambers and associations to disseminate this information to WE. He also informed that WE can ask BB through its hotline for remedy if any commercial banks refuses to provide stimulus package (SP) due to non payment of previous loans. Organized by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), the dialogue was presided over by Additional Secretary Sharifa Khan of the Ministry of Commerce chaired the panel discussion session.
Welcoming the participant, BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan said that the Stimulus Package is a timely and praiseworthy initiative of the Government to combat the negative impact of Covid-19 on economy of Bangladesh. However, the execution of this package is important to bring stability in the CMSME sector as this sector is the worst sufferer of pandemic.
BUILD Research Associate Belalur Rahman, delivered the keynote presentation, illustrating the hurdles faced by CMSMEs as well as WE and put the importance on alternative financing options for them and underprivileged CMSMEs.
From different surveys, it is seen that most of the CMSMEs are not aware about the guidelines of SP so that BB can provide clear instructions for Commercial banks and Micro Financial Institutions (MFI) to facilitate access to information of Women owned business (WOB) regarding SP.
BB can increase the scope of BDT 3,000 crore SP to reach maximum number of WE and repayment period  can be extended  were some of the recommendations in the study of BUILD..
While moderating the open session Sharifa Khan said he implementation of SP is vital to ensure the revitalization of CMSME. However, a gap, which exists between supply side and demand side, is hindering the flow on loan disbursement in CMSME.
ITC SheTrades Initiatives Country Coordinator Tanvir Ahmad, Dhaka University teacher Professor M. A. Baqui Khalily, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services President Syed Almas Kabir, BRAC Bank SME Banking Head Syed Abdul Momen and SME Foundation Managing Director Md. Safiqul Islam participated in the dialogue.
BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum in summed up the discussion, highlighting the need for dissemination information for women entrepreneurs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘China has no reason to approve dirty TikTok deal’
Robi to open data analytics for IUT students
BD’s traditional weavers hanging by a thread as factories boom
Emirates top brand with most loyal customers
4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition
Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft