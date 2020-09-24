DSE, CSE end mixed amid volatile trading





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE gained 2.02 points or 0.04 per cent to 4,972, after losing 146 points in the past four straight sessions while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 5.85 points to 1,708 and the DSE Shariah Index slid 0.91 point to 1,125 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was was at Tk 8.82 billion, up 21 per cent from the previous day's one month's lowest turnover of Tk 7.29 billion.

Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 174 closed higher, 137 ended lower while 45 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 176,741 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a volume of 343.61 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,892 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,769 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 11 points to close at 14,181 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 1.60 points to close at 8,512.

Of the issues traded, 136 advanced, 112 advanced and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 13 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 212 million.















Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ended mixed on Wednesday as investors were active in selling for profit and buying for future gains as well.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE gained 2.02 points or 0.04 per cent to 4,972, after losing 146 points in the past four straight sessions while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 5.85 points to 1,708 and the DSE Shariah Index slid 0.91 point to 1,125 at the close of the trading.Turnover was was at Tk 8.82 billion, up 21 per cent from the previous day's one month's lowest turnover of Tk 7.29 billion.Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 174 closed higher, 137 ended lower while 45 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.A total number of 176,741 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a volume of 343.61 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,892 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,769 billion in the previous session.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 11 points to close at 14,181 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 1.60 points to close at 8,512.Of the issues traded, 136 advanced, 112 advanced and 46 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city bourse traded 13 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 212 million.