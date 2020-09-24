DPDC to install 14-lakh pre-paid meters in city





"DPDC has already brought 4.60 lakh consumers under the pre-paid metering system in the city and the rest will come under the system in phases," Managing Director of the company Engineer Bikash Dewan said.

BSS adds: He said DPDC is on the way of implementing advanced metering infrastructure and smart pre-paid meter project based on radio frequency communication for the first time in the country.

According to official statistics, the state owned power company has undertaken a project to install more 8.5 lakh smart pre-paid meters in the areas under its jurisdiction from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021.

Bikash Dewan said "The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) will work as backbone of the DPDC's smart grid activities."

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government has a plan to bring all consumers under smart pre-paid metering system aimed at reducing system loss, pilferage and overbilling in power consumption across the country.

He said six distribution companies under power division will install smart pre-paid meters across the country in phases. Pre-paid metering system can reduce non-technical losses up to zero per cent, he added.

"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been relentlessly working to bring all consumers under power coverage as our power generation capacity now reached 23,548 MW. We are also working hard to supply uninterrupted electricity to all," Nasrul Hamid said.

He said power distribution companies have undertaken various project to set up smart pre-paid meters across the country to reduce system loss, pilferage and bill arrears.

The official statistics said the government has decided to provide customers with an opportunity to procure smart pre-paid meters from open market, as its demand is considerably increasing.

To this end, the government formulated a policy, which will help power consumers procure quality smart pre-paid meters from the open market, and smooth supply of necessary services.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) earlier took a pilot pre-paid meter project in Chattogram before installing pre-paid meters across the country.















Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPCL) has taken a move to install 14 lakh pre-paid meters to bring all electricity users under a smart payment system to avoid power theft and easy recovery of electricity bills."DPDC has already brought 4.60 lakh consumers under the pre-paid metering system in the city and the rest will come under the system in phases," Managing Director of the company Engineer Bikash Dewan said.BSS adds: He said DPDC is on the way of implementing advanced metering infrastructure and smart pre-paid meter project based on radio frequency communication for the first time in the country.According to official statistics, the state owned power company has undertaken a project to install more 8.5 lakh smart pre-paid meters in the areas under its jurisdiction from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021.Bikash Dewan said "The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) will work as backbone of the DPDC's smart grid activities."State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government has a plan to bring all consumers under smart pre-paid metering system aimed at reducing system loss, pilferage and overbilling in power consumption across the country.He said six distribution companies under power division will install smart pre-paid meters across the country in phases. Pre-paid metering system can reduce non-technical losses up to zero per cent, he added."The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been relentlessly working to bring all consumers under power coverage as our power generation capacity now reached 23,548 MW. We are also working hard to supply uninterrupted electricity to all," Nasrul Hamid said.He said power distribution companies have undertaken various project to set up smart pre-paid meters across the country to reduce system loss, pilferage and bill arrears.The official statistics said the government has decided to provide customers with an opportunity to procure smart pre-paid meters from open market, as its demand is considerably increasing.To this end, the government formulated a policy, which will help power consumers procure quality smart pre-paid meters from the open market, and smooth supply of necessary services.Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) earlier took a pilot pre-paid meter project in Chattogram before installing pre-paid meters across the country.