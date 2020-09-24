Video
Unnecessary roads constructions to be stopped: FinMin

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said a master plan will be drawn up for construction of roads across the country in a planned manner to stop unnecessary roads building everywhere.
The Minister made the observation after a Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) virtual meeting on Wednesday.
He said "At many places the whole road is going through the cropland to save three kilometers. Therefore, a master plan will be prepared for the country as a whole to make the Prime Minister's statement to make road construction more meaningful."
How many roads are there in the country now and how many roads will have to be built in the next 10, 20 or 50 years will be in the master plan. An announcement has been made from the committee meeting today to make the master plan," he said.
Additional Secretary to the Cabinet Nasima Begum said, "A committee has been asked to make  a master plan. We see how that can be done. The Cabinet Division coordinates the activities of the entire government. So it is our responsibility."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday instructed the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) not to build unnecessary additional roads across the country.
"The land needs to be protected," she said. When more roads are built, water flow also gets disrupted. Additional roads cannot be built to take the road by the side of a house. We have to come out of this kind of mentality."
Meanwhile, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has commented that Bangladesh Bank has become ineffective in reducing defaulted loans in the country. However, Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal did not say anything when asked about.




The Minister said a total of four proposals were approved in CCGP meeting.


