Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:54 AM
latest
Home Business

Rwanda keen to boost trade, commercial ties with BD

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Minister of Rwanda Vincent Biruta.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Minister of Rwanda Vincent Biruta.

Rwanda is keen to boost trade, commercial ties with Bangladesh identifying the areas of cooperation, Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Foreign Minister of the East African country Vincent Biruta phoned his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday and shared his country's interest," according to a Foreign Ministry release.
He urged Rwandan Foreign Minister to import pharmaceutical products, readymade garment and bicycles from Bangladesh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Dr Momen described the development scenario of Bangladesh and the potential that the country bears. He said Bangladesh government is a very business friendly one and urged the Rwandan investors to invest in Bangladesh special economic zones. 
Bangladesh has proposed avoidance of double taxation while the Rwandan side assured of giving its opinion. 
Dr Momen said there is huge potential to grow trade relations between the two countries, it said. 
Both sides laid emphasis on exchange of trade delegations and discussed on holding Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between the two countries. 
Vincent Biruta assured Bangladesh of continuing its support for repatriation of Rohingyas. Bangladesh has recently given Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya the concurrent charge as non-resident High Commissioner to Rwanda.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘China has no reason to approve dirty TikTok deal’
Robi to open data analytics for IUT students
BD’s traditional weavers hanging by a thread as factories boom
Emirates top brand with most loyal customers
4500 bKash users win Tk 2.25m in quiz competition
Likee's showcasing talent of Bangladeshi girls
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali
Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft