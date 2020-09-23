Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:59 AM
latest
Home Front Page

India tests new French fighter jets in skies near China border

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, Sept 22: India's new French Rafale jets have flown "familiarisation" flights above the border region contested with China where a deadly clash between soldiers from the nuclear-armed neighbours took place in
June, an official told AFP Monday.
The first five planes of a $9.4 billion order for 36 Rafale aircraft were formally commissioned on September 10, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling them a "strong message" to New Delhi's adversaries.
"Rafale fighter jets have been familiarising in our operational areas including Ladakh," a senior air force official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
In mid-June, Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in violent hand-to-hand fighting in the Ladakh region that left 20 Indian troops dead.
China has also acknowledged suffering casualties but has not revealed any figures.
In another incident in early September, shots were fired for the first time in 45 years on the border with China.
The announcement of the Rafale flights came as military commanders from both sides held their latest round of talks aimed at easing tensions along the disputed Himalayan border.




It was not revealed when the flights commenced, but an AFP photographer saw a Rafale jet fly over Ladakh's capital Leh on Monday.
The defence ministry had said during the commissioning that the fighter planes had "already flown and familiarised with our operational environment" without specifically mentioning Ladakh.
"(The Rafales) have undergone intense integrated training with other combat fleets including firing of advanced weapons," that statement added.
India acknowledges it is behind China and other key nations in military firepower, and the purchase of the Rafale jets is one of many made in a bid to bolster its 1.4 million-strong army.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tests new French fighter jets in skies near China border
Tk 246cr hilsa project cleared
CAAB backtracks, allows Saudia to ferry stranded workers from BD
Default bank loans stands at around Tk 3 trillion: TIB
Govt issues circular on withdrawal of 5pc duty on onion 
Migrant workers demonstrate in front of Saudi Airlines office
Authorities’ inaction exposes port  to high risk
Condition of AG Mahbubey Alam critical


Latest News
PM for ‘concerted global action’ to combat climate, COVID-19 challenges
US vows to help Israel keep military superiority
Saudi to gradually resume ‘umrah’ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft