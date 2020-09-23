CAAB backtracks, allows Saudia to ferry stranded workers from BD





get the Kingdom's permission to operate Biman flights to the country.

The regulatory authority for aviation sector on Tuesday decided to allow the Saudi airlines to operate necessary number of flights for carrying stranded Bangladeshi migrants to the country amid protest of the migrants blocking roads of the capital.

Earlier on Sunday (September 20), the authority decided not to permit any Saudi airlines to operate their flights after failing to get permission to operate Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the state-owned air carrier, flights to the country. It had stopped selling tickets for the destination.

Meanwhile, failing to get tickets for returning to their workplace, huge number Bangladeshi migrants working in Saudi Arabia who are stranded in the country for months after coming on leave due to Covid-19 epidemic demonstrated at Karwan Bazar and in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka blocking roads.

They have also submitted memorandum to the Foreign Ministry and held meeting with the Ministry high officials seeking its intervention. After the demonstration and meeting, the CAAB has decided to backtrack from its stance.

While briefing media after a public-hearing held at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), CAAB Chairman Mofidur Rahman told media operation of aircraft between the two countries remains suspended for a long times for Covid 19 pandemic. Most Middle-Eastern countries have already started flight operations.

"The Saudi government has also started commercial flight operations with several countries. We were also planning to restart flight operations with KSA. But, they haven't permitted us to land our aircraft. We have also decided to not to permit them to operate flights to Bangladesh," he said, adding the stranded migrants have started protesting and demanding tickets for immediate return.

"Considering the situation, the authority has decided to allow the Saudi Arabian airlines to operate necessary number of flights. Necessary number of flights will be given permission for carrying the stranded migrants to the country," he further added.

He said, "Only the migrants who have valid work permits (Akama) and visas, will be allowed to travel to the country. No Umrah or visit visa holders will be allowed to travel."

Regarding problems in flight operations, he said although Saudi government wants to operate commercial flights with Saudi Arabian Airlines, a state-owned operator of the Kingdom, it did not allow Biman to operate commercial flights. They will allow Biman to operate charter flights.

"We haven't also permitted them to operate commercial flights. They will also be permitted to operate necessary number of flights to carry stranded Bangladeshi migrants. Saudia and Biman will operate the flights," he added.

Bangladeshi authorities concerned including Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom have been working to solve the issues and resume commercial flights soon, he added.

Regarding unavailability of air tickets, the CAAB chairman said that the Saudia authority haven't blocked the tickets or ticketing agencies. Rather, some of the ticketing agencies have blocked the tickets for realizing extra fares. "The law enforcement agencies have been working to find out the culprits and punish them."

He also claimed that Biman will not sell new tickets until the problem is solved. "Whenever the Biman will start operating commercial flights, the passengers will get its benefit."















The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has at last backtracked from its stance on not allowing Saudia to operate flights to Bangladeshi after failing toget the Kingdom's permission to operate Biman flights to the country.The regulatory authority for aviation sector on Tuesday decided to allow the Saudi airlines to operate necessary number of flights for carrying stranded Bangladeshi migrants to the country amid protest of the migrants blocking roads of the capital.Earlier on Sunday (September 20), the authority decided not to permit any Saudi airlines to operate their flights after failing to get permission to operate Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the state-owned air carrier, flights to the country. It had stopped selling tickets for the destination.Meanwhile, failing to get tickets for returning to their workplace, huge number Bangladeshi migrants working in Saudi Arabia who are stranded in the country for months after coming on leave due to Covid-19 epidemic demonstrated at Karwan Bazar and in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka blocking roads.They have also submitted memorandum to the Foreign Ministry and held meeting with the Ministry high officials seeking its intervention. After the demonstration and meeting, the CAAB has decided to backtrack from its stance.While briefing media after a public-hearing held at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), CAAB Chairman Mofidur Rahman told media operation of aircraft between the two countries remains suspended for a long times for Covid 19 pandemic. Most Middle-Eastern countries have already started flight operations."The Saudi government has also started commercial flight operations with several countries. We were also planning to restart flight operations with KSA. But, they haven't permitted us to land our aircraft. We have also decided to not to permit them to operate flights to Bangladesh," he said, adding the stranded migrants have started protesting and demanding tickets for immediate return."Considering the situation, the authority has decided to allow the Saudi Arabian airlines to operate necessary number of flights. Necessary number of flights will be given permission for carrying the stranded migrants to the country," he further added.He said, "Only the migrants who have valid work permits (Akama) and visas, will be allowed to travel to the country. No Umrah or visit visa holders will be allowed to travel."Regarding problems in flight operations, he said although Saudi government wants to operate commercial flights with Saudi Arabian Airlines, a state-owned operator of the Kingdom, it did not allow Biman to operate commercial flights. They will allow Biman to operate charter flights."We haven't also permitted them to operate commercial flights. They will also be permitted to operate necessary number of flights to carry stranded Bangladeshi migrants. Saudia and Biman will operate the flights," he added.Bangladeshi authorities concerned including Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom have been working to solve the issues and resume commercial flights soon, he added.Regarding unavailability of air tickets, the CAAB chairman said that the Saudia authority haven't blocked the tickets or ticketing agencies. Rather, some of the ticketing agencies have blocked the tickets for realizing extra fares. "The law enforcement agencies have been working to find out the culprits and punish them."He also claimed that Biman will not sell new tickets until the problem is solved. "Whenever the Biman will start operating commercial flights, the passengers will get its benefit."