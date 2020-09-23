Default bank loans stands at around Tk 3 trillion: TIB





It made the disclosure in a research paper released on Tuesday pointing out that at the beginning of 2009 the defaulted debt in the country's banking sector was Tk 224.81 billion but it increased to Tk 1.163 trillion till September last year.

The report entitled 'Banking Sector Supervision and Control of Bad Debt: Challenges of Bangladesh Bank for Good Governance and Ways to Overcome It' was released in a virtual press conference by TIB research Director Md Rafiqul Hassan in the city.

He said the defaulted loan grew by an average of Tk 93.80 billion every year and its annual growth was estimated at 417 per cent during this period although total debt in banking sector grew by 312 per cent.

The TIB report said spiraling defaulted loan is one of the challenges in the banking sector. The government and Bangladesh Bank repeatedly provided rescheduling facilities and also restructured loans but it was not properly implemented only to add to the total debt.

The report quoted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which said until June last year; defaulted loan was to the extent of Tk 1.124 trillion despite repeatedly restructuring and rescheduling.

But TIB figure showed the actual amount stood at Tk 3 trillion as of June 2019 which is more than twice of the amount mentioned by banks at that time.

Bangladesh Bank in May this year issued a directive to reschedule defaulted loan with only two per cent payment of the principal for10 years.

The rescheduling was offered without virtually recovering the loan but it was able to show defaulted loans less by an amount of Tk 240 billion from September last year to Tk 925 billion till March this year.

Despite providing various facilities to defaulters and adopting various strategies to reduce the defaulted loans, the amount of defaulted loans only increased again to Tk 961.17 billion in June this year.

To cover the capital deficit caused by defaulted loans state-owned banks are regularly receiving government subsidy to overcome capital inadequacy, TIB said.









It said legal restrictions, political interference, and pressure by business lobbies are making ineffective any move to successfully recover loans. Moreover, internal governance challenge including lack of oversight capacity, lack of leadership ability, lack of transparency and accountability are putting every such drive to failure.





