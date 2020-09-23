Govt issues circular on withdrawal of 5pc duty on onion 

The government on Tuesday officially withdrawn 5 per cent import tax from onion.

In this regard, the Finance Ministry on Tuesday issued a circular signed by Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rohmatul

Munim withdrawing the import tax from onion.

The circular said the finance ministry has taken the decision following the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce and the suggestion of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

It is reported that onion price getting skyrocket in last couple of weeks due to sudden ban of importing onion from neighbouring country India.

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh along with other countries in the world faces huge economic recession. In such situation, price of essential hike is major problem for people of the country.







