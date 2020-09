Migrant workers demonstrate in front of Saudi Airlines office

shortage of tickets to Saudi Arabia. Traffic movement on the busy road came to a halt for around an hour in the

morning during the agitation. PHOTO: OBSERVER





Migrant workers demonstrate in front of Saudi Airlines office at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Tuesday due toshortage of tickets to Saudi Arabia. Traffic movement on the busy road came to a halt for around an hour in themorning during the agitation. PHOTO: OBSERVER