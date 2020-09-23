Video
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
Date Expired Chemicals At Ctg Port

Authorities’ inaction exposes port  to high risk

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 22: Despite the high risk of Lebanon like disastrous explosion the authorities concerned have failed to dispose of date expired explosive chemicals stored in P Shed of Chattogram Port for a long time in a dangerous condition.
Those chemicals have remained undelivered and stored in the storage sheds of Chattogram Port for about two decades since 2000.
The six- member enquiry team of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Customs House, Environment Department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive Department detected a total of 41 chemicals among 136 chemicals dangerous for the storage in the shed. Any time the date expired chemicals weighing more than 5 tonnes may explode, the enquiry team warned.
The six- member team headed by Commodore Shariful Bari, member (Harbour) of CPA preferred to destroy or remove the chemicals from the CPA shed.  Otherwise, any moment, Chattogram    Port installations may face a devastating situation like Lebanon Port where date expired chemicals stored in a shed caught fire and exploded devastating the Lebanon Port.
Following the report of the enquiry committee, the authorities of Chattogram Customs House sent letters to the importers as well as to the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) to take an effective and immediate step to dispose of those explosive chemicals.
According to Chattogram Customs House sources, letters have been sent to four importers, Kabir Steels Limited, Mabia Steels Limited, BSRM and Citadel Global Corporation on August 20 and to the Chairman of BAEC on August 27 last.
But strangely, neither the importers concerned nor BAEC came forward to dispose of those chemicals to protect the Chattogram Port. According to BAEC sources, they have not yet received any such letter officially from any party.
The BAEC Head office sources said, they have received several letters in this regard, but it were not official.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Customs House has taken a step to send a reminder to the authority of BAEC.
Earlier, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in a letter on September 3 directed the Chattogram Customs House (CCH) to destroy those dangerous chemicals within seven days. The NBR further asked the   CCH to inform the authority after destroying the chemicals.
The NBR Chairman Abu Hena Muhammad Rahmatullil Momin visited the site CPA P-Shed on August 29 last to see for himself the present situation of the shed.
After his visit, he issued a directive to CCH on September 3 regarding the said chemicals.
According to inquiry team a total of 41 types of chemicals include all powder like Soda ash, dyeing chemicals, perfume cosmetics and other kinds remaining in the shed in dangerous condition.
Those items have been remaining in the P-Shed since 2000 last. The importers of the chemicals did not take delivery of those items since long time. Moreover, the dates of those chemicals have been expired since long. So, the enquiry body opined that those items might cause any untoward situation in the port premises.
It may be mentioned that after the explosion of a Lebanon Port at beginning of August last, the CPA management had constituted a six member enquiry committee with Commodore Shariful Bari, member (Harbour) of CPA as the head including the representatives from CCH, CPA, Environment department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive department on August 9 last.
The committee inspected the shed and detected 41 items out of 136 chemicals damaging for the Port installations.


