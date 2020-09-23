Condition of AG Mahbubey Alam critical





Citing Alam's family members, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik on Tuesday said his condition became critical on Monday.

'Please, keep him in your prayers,' Manik urged.

On Monday night, Law Minister Anisul Huq told media that the Attorney General's lungs were not working properly. Water has accumulated in his lung, he added.

Mahbubey Alam, who recovered from Covid-19

few days ago, is currently undergoing treatment at the Incentive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.

On September 20, Binta Mahbub, wife of the Attorney General, informed media that he tested negative for the virus in recent test.

Mahbubey Alam was admitted to hospital on September 4 and later tested positive for Covid-19. A former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Alam joined the legal profession in 1975.

















Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in critical condition as his lungs have not been working properly since Monday morning.Citing Alam's family members, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik on Tuesday said his condition became critical on Monday.'Please, keep him in your prayers,' Manik urged.On Monday night, Law Minister Anisul Huq told media that the Attorney General's lungs were not working properly. Water has accumulated in his lung, he added.Mahbubey Alam, who recovered from Covid-19few days ago, is currently undergoing treatment at the Incentive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.On September 20, Binta Mahbub, wife of the Attorney General, informed media that he tested negative for the virus in recent test.Mahbubey Alam was admitted to hospital on September 4 and later tested positive for Covid-19. A former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Alam joined the legal profession in 1975.