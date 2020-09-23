Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:59 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Condition of AG Mahbubey Alam critical

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in critical condition as his lungs have not been working properly since Monday morning.
Citing Alam's family members, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik on Tuesday said his condition became critical on Monday.
'Please, keep him in your prayers,' Manik urged.
On Monday night, Law Minister Anisul Huq told media that the Attorney General's lungs were not working properly. Water has accumulated in his lung, he added.
Mahbubey Alam, who recovered from Covid-19
few days ago, is currently undergoing treatment at the Incentive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.
On September 20, Binta Mahbub, wife of the Attorney General, informed media that he tested negative for the virus in recent test.
Mahbubey Alam was admitted to hospital on September 4 and later tested positive for Covid-19. A former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Alam joined the legal profession in 1975.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tests new French fighter jets in skies near China border
Tk 246cr hilsa project cleared
CAAB backtracks, allows Saudia to ferry stranded workers from BD
Default bank loans stands at around Tk 3 trillion: TIB
Govt issues circular on withdrawal of 5pc duty on onion 
Migrant workers demonstrate in front of Saudi Airlines office
Authorities’ inaction exposes port  to high risk
Condition of AG Mahbubey Alam critical


Latest News
PM for ‘concerted global action’ to combat climate, COVID-19 challenges
US vows to help Israel keep military superiority
Saudi to gradually resume ‘umrah’ pilgrimage from Oct 4
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft