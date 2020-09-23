Govt buckling up for second wave of C-19





However, the authorities were asked to put emphasis on following health guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) including mandatory use of face masks to prevent transmission of the deadly virus without imposing further restriction or lockdown.

The directive was given in an inter-ministerial meeting held in the Cabinet Division conference room with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam in the chair. The meeting was called following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to take preparations for chasing the second wave of Covid-19 transmission which may hit in the second half of October or in the first half of November this year.

At the same time, the upcoming winter can also be distressing for the country as the Covid-19 virus is active in the cold-prone areas.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam told journalists that the meeting discussed all prospects and problems. However, decision was not taken.

"We have put emphasis on following WHO health guidelines including mandatory use of face masks to prevent transmission of the virus. If necessary, the law enforcement agencies will operate special drives to enforce the guidelines. However, if it's seen that there is no adverse impact of the disease during the period, no restrictions will be imposed further," he added.

Regarding possibility of further lockdown, he said that the meeting hasn't shown interest on enforcing further lockdown. Everything will remain flexible to keep the livelihood normal, but the health guideline must be followed.

Regarding the preparation, Khandker Anwarul said that the ministries and divisions have been asked to carry out their responsibilities. They will make a work plan within seven to 10 days and start working following the plan.

The Health Ministry will look into the matter of medical and clinical sides. The experts will prepare the plan following the previous experiences, so that the transmission of the virus can be blocked. At the same time, treatment plan for other winter diseases will also be ensured.

Mass campaign will be conducted through local and civil administrations. Mandatory use of face masks and health guidelines will be ensured through administration and law enforcement agencies. If necessary, support of military administration will also be taken, he added.

Each of the stakeholders was asked to remain aware about their responsibilities.

Regarding quarantine facilities for the foreigners or returnee migrants, he said that at present, they have arrangement of around 2,000 quarantine facilities in different places. The facilities will be increased at 3,500 soon. The existing process of quarantine will be continued, he claimed.

















Considering the issue of keeping the country's economy active to save the people, the Cabinet Division on Tuesday asked all ministries and divisions to prepare separate work-plans within next seven to 10 days to face the second wave of Coronavirus epidemic in the country.However, the authorities were asked to put emphasis on following health guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) including mandatory use of face masks to prevent transmission of the deadly virus without imposing further restriction or lockdown.The directive was given in an inter-ministerial meeting held in the Cabinet Division conference room with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam in the chair. The meeting was called following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to take preparations for chasing the second wave of Covid-19 transmission which may hit in the second half of October or in the first half of November this year.At the same time, the upcoming winter can also be distressing for the country as the Covid-19 virus is active in the cold-prone areas.After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam told journalists that the meeting discussed all prospects and problems. However, decision was not taken."We have put emphasis on following WHO health guidelines including mandatory use of face masks to prevent transmission of the virus. If necessary, the law enforcement agencies will operate special drives to enforce the guidelines. However, if it's seen that there is no adverse impact of the disease during the period, no restrictions will be imposed further," he added.Regarding possibility of further lockdown, he said that the meeting hasn't shown interest on enforcing further lockdown. Everything will remain flexible to keep the livelihood normal, but the health guideline must be followed.Regarding the preparation, Khandker Anwarul said that the ministries and divisions have been asked to carry out their responsibilities. They will make a work plan within seven to 10 days and start working following the plan.The Health Ministry will look into the matter of medical and clinical sides. The experts will prepare the plan following the previous experiences, so that the transmission of the virus can be blocked. At the same time, treatment plan for other winter diseases will also be ensured.Mass campaign will be conducted through local and civil administrations. Mandatory use of face masks and health guidelines will be ensured through administration and law enforcement agencies. If necessary, support of military administration will also be taken, he added.Each of the stakeholders was asked to remain aware about their responsibilities.Regarding quarantine facilities for the foreigners or returnee migrants, he said that at present, they have arrangement of around 2,000 quarantine facilities in different places. The facilities will be increased at 3,500 soon. The existing process of quarantine will be continued, he claimed.