C-19 death toll crosses 5,000 mark in country





The total number of deaths has now reached 5,007 and the death rate stands at 1.42 percent.

As many as 1,557 people have tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the total number of virus cases to 3,52,178, the release added.

Among the deceased, 17 were men and the rest 11 were women. Of them, 18 died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, three in Khulna and one each in Rajshahi, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Division-wise fatalities---2,467 in Dhaka, 1,039 in Chattogram, 420 in Khulna, 332 in Rajshahi, 235 in Rangpur, 222 in Sylhet, 185 in Barishal and 107 in Mymensingh.

According to the press release, 16,303 people are now in isolation while 46,430 in quarantine across the country.

In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8 and it crossed 300,000 on August 26.

On July 2, a total of 4,019 Covid-19 patients were identified in the country which was the highest in a single day.

However, the confirmed Covid-19 cases exceeded 31.1 million globally as of Tuesday, according to data of the John Hopkins University.

Besides, over 962,000 deaths have been recorded globally.

Meanwhile, more than 21.3 million people made recovery from the virus infection, according to the latest tally.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared the crisis a pandemic in March.















