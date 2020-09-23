Govt to crack down on onion syndicate members



A worker is busy separating better onions from rotten ones at Jatrabari wholesale kitchen market in the capital on Tuesday. Importers are incurring losses as most of the 925 tonnes of onion that came from India in the last three days are rotten. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Following the government decision, different monitoring teams including the representatives of the Commerce Ministry and four intelligence agencies have starting vigilance in four districts, Pabna, Rajbari, Faridpur and Manikganj from Tuesday.

According to intelligence reports and government statistics, more than six lakh metric tons of onion are still in stocks of the traders and farmers of the four districts. Estimating around two lakh tonnes demand of onion every month, the six lakh tonnes of onion can meet up demands of three months. But, while the market price is increasing, the districts were not seen to facilitate supply of onion in the market. As a result, the monitoring teams were formed and asked to visit the districts immediately.

Last year, the syndicates also manipulated and increased price of onion.

Sources said apprehending probable hike of onion price in September, the ministry was active in the field from the beginning of the month. Several teams of the Ministry started visiting different parts of the country to observe the overall situation of onion stocks.

Local administrations have also taken initiatives to exchange views with onion farmers, traders, political leaders and social workers in the four districts. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Ahmed will be present at these meetings as special guest. A meeting was held in Faridpur and Rajbari districts on Tuesday. After that the team of Commerce Ministry is going to Manikganj and Pabna.

The Commerce Secretary said that special attention is being paid to the top four districts of onion production. These districts have a huge amount of onion with which it is possible to meet the demand of the whole country for the next three months. For this reason, attempts are being made to bring the onion to the market.

He said farmers may not get fair price if imported onion enters the country. On the contrary, the demand for onion is good and the prices are high. Basically these issues will be highlighted by the government.

Sources said that the government is buying onion from Turkey and Myanmar next month to allay any fear of a shortage. Meanwhile, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started selling onion at fair price in the city.

There has been a huge response from consumers to buy onion. The Bangladesh Bank has given the opportunity to open debentures or LCs to facilitate import. The government will take strict action against those involved in onion market manipulation.

Sources said a total of 6 lakh tonnes of onion in stock is enough to meet the domestic demand for the next three months. Unscrupulous traders only increased the price of onion by raising the issue of India's onion export ban. The Commerce Ministry says TCB has sufficient stock of onion this time. In addition, the TCB is importing onion directly from Turkey.

In addition, the private sector has started importing onion from Myanmar, Egypt, Turkey, China and Thailand. In this situation, there should be no crisis of onion in the country.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found price fluctuation is taking place with the high side dominating in the markets. Local onion sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg on Monday up from Tk 60 per kg to Tk 65 by the week-end. The price has however come down from Tk 110 per kg and Tk 120 few days back. Local onion was sold between Tk 40 and Tk 45 per kg by mid-August.

On the other hand, Indian onions sold from available local stock at Tk 55 per kg to Tk 60 as against Tk 30 per kg to Tk 35 before the crisis developed. Some traders on Monday sold waste onions at Tk 50 per kg.

According to TCB data, the price of local onion increased by 542.86 per cent while that of imported one by 572.73 per cent in November last year.

A market analysis showed that the price hike, which stemmed from the ban India slapped on export, is higher than the TCB estimation.









According to the Commerce Ministry, the annual demand for onion in the country ranges between 2.2 and 2.5 million tonnes. Although the country's own annual production has risen, so has the amount imported over the last decade.





Although all attempts to identify and punish syndicates of illegal onion traders failed, the government is taking initiatives to identify members of the syndicate, who are increasing onion price illegally every year, and punish them.Following the government decision, different monitoring teams including the representatives of the Commerce Ministry and four intelligence agencies have starting vigilance in four districts, Pabna, Rajbari, Faridpur and Manikganj from Tuesday.According to intelligence reports and government statistics, more than six lakh metric tons of onion are still in stocks of the traders and farmers of the four districts. Estimating around two lakh tonnes demand of onion every month, the six lakh tonnes of onion can meet up demands of three months. But, while the market price is increasing, the districts were not seen to facilitate supply of onion in the market. As a result, the monitoring teams were formed and asked to visit the districts immediately.Last year, the syndicates also manipulated and increased price of onion.Sources said apprehending probable hike of onion price in September, the ministry was active in the field from the beginning of the month. Several teams of the Ministry started visiting different parts of the country to observe the overall situation of onion stocks.Local administrations have also taken initiatives to exchange views with onion farmers, traders, political leaders and social workers in the four districts. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Ahmed will be present at these meetings as special guest. A meeting was held in Faridpur and Rajbari districts on Tuesday. After that the team of Commerce Ministry is going to Manikganj and Pabna.The Commerce Secretary said that special attention is being paid to the top four districts of onion production. These districts have a huge amount of onion with which it is possible to meet the demand of the whole country for the next three months. For this reason, attempts are being made to bring the onion to the market.He said farmers may not get fair price if imported onion enters the country. On the contrary, the demand for onion is good and the prices are high. Basically these issues will be highlighted by the government.Sources said that the government is buying onion from Turkey and Myanmar next month to allay any fear of a shortage. Meanwhile, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started selling onion at fair price in the city.There has been a huge response from consumers to buy onion. The Bangladesh Bank has given the opportunity to open debentures or LCs to facilitate import. The government will take strict action against those involved in onion market manipulation.Sources said a total of 6 lakh tonnes of onion in stock is enough to meet the domestic demand for the next three months. Unscrupulous traders only increased the price of onion by raising the issue of India's onion export ban. The Commerce Ministry says TCB has sufficient stock of onion this time. In addition, the TCB is importing onion directly from Turkey.In addition, the private sector has started importing onion from Myanmar, Egypt, Turkey, China and Thailand. In this situation, there should be no crisis of onion in the country.While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found price fluctuation is taking place with the high side dominating in the markets. Local onion sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg on Monday up from Tk 60 per kg to Tk 65 by the week-end. The price has however come down from Tk 110 per kg and Tk 120 few days back. Local onion was sold between Tk 40 and Tk 45 per kg by mid-August.On the other hand, Indian onions sold from available local stock at Tk 55 per kg to Tk 60 as against Tk 30 per kg to Tk 35 before the crisis developed. Some traders on Monday sold waste onions at Tk 50 per kg.According to TCB data, the price of local onion increased by 542.86 per cent while that of imported one by 572.73 per cent in November last year.A market analysis showed that the price hike, which stemmed from the ban India slapped on export, is higher than the TCB estimation.According to the Commerce Ministry, the annual demand for onion in the country ranges between 2.2 and 2.5 million tonnes. Although the country's own annual production has risen, so has the amount imported over the last decade.