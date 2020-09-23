Met office forecasts light to moderate rain

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain for many parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Barishal, Chattogram and Khulna divisions and at many places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Some places over the country may see moderately heavy to heavy falls.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay, according to BMD.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged, it added. -UNB