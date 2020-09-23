Factory worker electrocuted in city

A factory worker was electrocuted at Anadabazar Shoe-Making Factory under Shahbag police station here on Tuesday, police and hospital sources said.

The deceased was identified as Ridoy Hossain, 22, son of Khorshed Hossain, a resident of Rasulpur village under Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj district.

"The victim came in contact with a live wire at the factory... He was found senseless at 4:30am today (Tuesday)," Officer-in-Charge of Shahbag police Station Mamunur Rashid said. -BSS





