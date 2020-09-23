BNP leaders doing dirty politics over Khaledaâ€™s health: Hanif





"BNP Chief has not been released through the judicial procedure…she was released through the virtue of Sheikh Hasina's humanity, but BNP leaders are doing negative politics with it," he said replying to a query from journalists before joining a hospital management committee meeting here.

The BNP leaders should appreciate the government as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has freed the BNP chief who was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Zia Charitable Trust case on October 29, 2018, through an executive order by showing sympathy to her, the ruling party leader said.

But, the BNP leaders are making derogatory comments against the government which is manifestation of their dirty politics, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia M Aslam Hossen, District Awami League President Sadar Uddin Khan and its General Secretary Asgar Ali and other ruling party leaders, among others, were present on the occasion.

The government suspended the punishment of the 75-year old leader for six months in March this year as per the Sub-section 1 of Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). -BSS















