CPA evicts 300 illegal structures, recovers 3 acres of land

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 22: Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), in a special drive on Tuesday, evicted at least 300 illegal establishments and recovered three acres of land from city's CPA north residential area.

CPA Executive Magistrate Gauthom Baroi led the drive and evicted the different kinds of illegal establishments.

Assistant Manager of the CPA Estate Department Shihabuddin, its Security Inspector Shahidul Islam, cops of Bandar thana, officials of electrical and engineering department and Ansar members were present, among others, during the drive.

A total of 35 acres of land recovered from illegal possession in different port areas including Patenga during the last six months, the sources added. -BSS





