One new dengue patient detected

The country recorded one new dengue case in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Since January, 446 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Among them, 442 have recovered, the DGHS said. The DGHS handout said three dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered. -UNB







