

Wife dreamt of an elephant, farmer husband got her one

Tulsi Rani Dasi, Dulal's wife, said she received a divine instruction in her dreams about a year ago to buy an elephant and take care of it.

It was not the first time she bought animals after dreaming of them. A few years ago, Tulsi bought a horse, a swan and a goat.

Dulal sprang into action after learning about his wife's dream.

The farmer from Rathidhar Deuti village of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila sold two bighas of his land, went to Moulvibazar and bought an elephant for Tk 16.5 lakh.

He returned home last week with the elephant after hiring a truck for Tk 20,000.

He also hired mahout (elephant trainer) Ibrahim Mia from Moulvibazar for a monthly salary of Tk 15,000. Ibrahim is training two local boys as mahouts.

Locals and people from nearby areas thronged the couple's house to see the elephant for themselves.









"It's the first time I've seen someone buying an elephant at this age to fulfil his wife's dream," said Santona Rani, a resident of Rajarhat area.

Dulal said it was all for love.

"I sold the land and bought the elephant to fulfill my wife's dream," he said. -UNB

LALMONIRHAT, Sept 22: Dulal Chandra Roy, a doting husband from Lalmonirhat's Panchagram Union, sold his land and gifted his wife an elephant.Tulsi Rani Dasi, Dulal's wife, said she received a divine instruction in her dreams about a year ago to buy an elephant and take care of it.It was not the first time she bought animals after dreaming of them. A few years ago, Tulsi bought a horse, a swan and a goat.Dulal sprang into action after learning about his wife's dream.The farmer from Rathidhar Deuti village of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila sold two bighas of his land, went to Moulvibazar and bought an elephant for Tk 16.5 lakh.He returned home last week with the elephant after hiring a truck for Tk 20,000.He also hired mahout (elephant trainer) Ibrahim Mia from Moulvibazar for a monthly salary of Tk 15,000. Ibrahim is training two local boys as mahouts.Locals and people from nearby areas thronged the couple's house to see the elephant for themselves."It's the first time I've seen someone buying an elephant at this age to fulfil his wife's dream," said Santona Rani, a resident of Rajarhat area.Dulal said it was all for love."I sold the land and bought the elephant to fulfill my wife's dream," he said. -UNB