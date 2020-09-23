BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Deputy Managing Director Shamim Ahmed and PrimaDollar Country Manager Munawar Uddin exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations, in presence of their colleagues at Bank's premises in the city recently. Under Fintech based export factoring services, exporters of MBL may be eligible to receive up to 95pc of the deferred value of the goods on sight basis from PrimaDollar, UK. photo: BankIn presence of Southeast Bank Ltd Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain, its client HBC High Power Ltd and HBC International Industries and Technology Managing Director Md Salim Reza inaugurating Bank's Khilgaon Taltola Uposhakha at Kopotakkha JF Tower, Holding-551/C, Khilgaon Taltola, Dhaka on Monday. Bank officials, clients and invited guests are also present there. photo: BankMutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Head of Business, Retail Banking Division Md. Towfiqul Alam Chowdhury and United Property Solutions Ltd (UPSL) Sales and Marketing Director Sheikh Mohammad Faruk Hossain exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony held at United House, Madani Avenue, United City, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, the clients of UPSL will be able to avail Home Loan with 50pc waiver on the loan processing fee and MTB clients, likewise, will be entitled to buy apartments with special discounted offer from UPSL. United Property Solutions Ltd CEO Najmul Hasan and other high officials of both organisations are also seen in the picture. photo: Bank